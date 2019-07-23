IT Developer – Mendix/C#

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma or similar tertiary qualification (Essential)
- Honours Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)
Experience / Knowledge
- Proven work experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
- At least 2 years development experience in Mendix
- Data modelling experience
- Agile Methodology (scrum) exposure advantageous
- Previous experience in retail systems an advantage
- Experience with C#.net, Angular or Blaze advantageous
Technical and Behavioural Competencies
Technical
Essential Competencies
- Mendix Development
- Basic understanding of programming and SQL (Database structures)
Advantageous Competencies:
- C# and .Net technologies
- Oracle PL/SQL
- Microsoft SQL
- Angular
- Blaze
Behavioural:
- Excellent communication skills
- Can work well in a team
- Self-Starter (and ownership)
- Highly self-motivated
- Attention to detail
- Open to the challenge of skilling in new technologies