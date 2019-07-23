IT Developer – Mendix/C#

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

  • BSc in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma or similar tertiary qualification (Essential)
  • Honours  Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)

Experience / Knowledge

  • Proven work experience as a Software Engineer or Software Developer
  • At least 2 years development experience in Mendix
  • Data modelling experience
  • Agile Methodology (scrum) exposure advantageous
  • Previous experience in retail systems an advantage
  • Experience with C#.net, Angular or Blaze advantageous

Technical and Behavioural Competencies

Technical

Essential Competencies

  • Mendix Development
  • Basic understanding of programming and SQL (Database structures)

Advantageous Competencies:

  • C# and .Net technologies
  • Oracle PL/SQL
  • Microsoft SQL
  • Angular
  • Blaze

Behavioural:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Can work well in a team
  • Self-Starter (and ownership)
  • Highly self-motivated
  • Attention to detail
  • Open to the challenge of skilling in new technologies

