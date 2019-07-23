IT Lead Systems Engineer – UNIX

Jul 23, 2019

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

  • BSc/BComm  in Information Systems or  IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)

Experience / Knowledge

  • At least  8-10 years  of experience as an Unix/Storage/Backup Administrator
  • 5 years of experience in managing a team of technical resources
  • Capacity planning
  • Retail experience (advantageous) or experience within a large business

Technical and Behavioural Competencies

Technical

Essential Competencies

  • Storage
  • Dell/EMC Symmetrix
  • Dell/EMC Extreme IO
  • Dell/EMC Centera
  • Pure Storage
  • IBM AIX – P Series
  • Version 5, 6, 7
  • Virtualisation
  • Advantageous Competencies:
  • Linux
  • Solaris or HP-UX
  • Data Domain
  • Networker

Behavioural:

  • Proven leadership track record and team orientation
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Self-Starter
  • Highly self-motivated
  • Attention to detail

