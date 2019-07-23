IT Lead Systems Engineer – UNIX

Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- BSc/BComm in Information Systems or IS Tech diploma (Advantageous)
Experience / Knowledge
- At least 8-10 years of experience as an Unix/Storage/Backup Administrator
- 5 years of experience in managing a team of technical resources
- Capacity planning
- Retail experience (advantageous) or experience within a large business
Technical and Behavioural Competencies
Technical
Essential Competencies
- Storage
- Dell/EMC Symmetrix
- Dell/EMC Extreme IO
- Dell/EMC Centera
- Pure Storage
- IBM AIX – P Series
- Version 5, 6, 7
- Virtualisation
- Advantageous Competencies:
- Linux
- Solaris or HP-UX
- Data Domain
- Networker
Behavioural:
- Proven leadership track record and team orientation
- Excellent communication skills
- Self-Starter
- Highly self-motivated
- Attention to detail