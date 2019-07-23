Quality Systems Administrator – contract

Quality Systems Administrator responsibilities

  • EtQ Document Control Administrator
  • EtQ MOC Administrator
  • DARM (Retention samples and data )- Arrange Collection and generate paperwork for storage
  • Internal audit scheduling / follow up
  • Schedule and prepare for Management Review
  • Assist with Document updates- SOS & Job Aides on EtQ
  • CAPA trainer & administrator
  • Schedule CAPA Effectiveness audits
  • 1-on-1 CAPA reviews with CAPA Owners for the effectiveness of use
  • initiate purchase requisitions on people soft

Requirements

  • min 3 years in the automotive industry
  • min 2 years worked as Quality admin/ Systems Co-ordinator
  • Good understanding of automotive core tools
  • Good understanding of IATF 16949 & VDA 6.3 auditing
  • Good understanding of the PDCA, Process Approach & Process Diagrams (Turtle diagrams)
  • Good understanding of problem-solving methodologies (8D, 5 whys..)

