Quality Systems Administrator – contract

Quality Systems Administrator responsibilities
- EtQ Document Control Administrator
- EtQ MOC Administrator
- DARM (Retention samples and data )- Arrange Collection and generate paperwork for storage
- Internal audit scheduling / follow up
- Schedule and prepare for Management Review
- Assist with Document updates- SOS & Job Aides on EtQ
- CAPA trainer & administrator
- Schedule CAPA Effectiveness audits
- 1-on-1 CAPA reviews with CAPA Owners for the effectiveness of use
- initiate purchase requisitions on people soft
Requirements
- min 3 years in the automotive industry
- min 2 years worked as Quality admin/ Systems Co-ordinator
- Good understanding of automotive core tools
- Good understanding of IATF 16949 & VDA 6.3 auditing
- Good understanding of the PDCA, Process Approach & Process Diagrams (Turtle diagrams)
- Good understanding of problem-solving methodologies (8D, 5 whys..)