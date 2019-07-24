ERP System Administrator

– Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.

– Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on domain expertise.

– Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance.

– Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.

– Be the process SME on capability projects and cross-capability projects. Be the customer/partner advocate and manage customer feedback.

– Define and implement process improvements on key initiatives that result in significant improvements in service delivery; increasing process quality and improving cycle times.

– Administrator of the ERP System, Syspro: Create operators, assign permission (Role Based), Port and license updates, maintaining stationary and minor screen customizations.

– Administrator of the SQL databases: Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting and performance monitoring.

– Confer with staff of organizational units to analyse current operational procedures, identify problems, and understand specific requirements such as forms of data input, how data will be summarized and used, formats for reports, etc.

– Analyse information problems, requested changes, and required modifications to develop appropriate business process solutions.

– Design a detailed description of user needs. Work with technical resources to develop, test, and document software in order to implement and maintain an operational system.

– Serve as project coordinator on enterprise-wide development projects, including development of the project plan with the project manager, monitoring and reporting on project progress, and advising managers and stakeholders of potential project delays or resources required to complete the project on a timely basis.

– Prepare time and cost estimates for completing projects.

– Direct and coordinate the work of others to develop, test, install, and modify programs on a project basis.

– Coordinate and collaborate with functional users and IT staff to find solutions to problems identified in testing, resolve issues during systems upgrades, ensure that requirements documentation is easily translated into UAT (user acceptance training)/functional test plans, and ensure that proper testing of all systems functionality is completed.

– Prepare workflow charts and diagrams to specify in detail business process supported by enterprise systems.

– Prepare technical reports, simulations, and instructional manuals to document systems development.

– Develop effective reporting tools needed to support the business unit information requirements.

– Establish database and application configurations, standards, guidelines and quality assurance for systems development deliverables such as conceptual design, usability, and external data interface requirements, data loading, maintenance plans, and security policy.

– Performs other information technology and business analysis duties as required to support assigned enterprise systems.

Knowledge:

– Solid understanding of bookkeeping principles and procedures in a business from General Ledger down to Stock and Manufacturing.

– A solid grasp of how these principles are applied in a manual bookkeeping scenario but more importantly how they are implemented in computerised systems, more specifically Syspro ERP.

– Understanding the overall business process and how to align system functionality and business processes.

– Ability to understand the structure of the systems database and where all the data is stored in order to extract ad-hoc reports.

– Skilled at defining report requirements for users as well as documenting systems changes required.

– Understanding of SQL and how to extract data from a relational database for problem analysis as well as ad-hoc report extraction.

– Passion for documentation.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualifications:

– Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a business, commerce and management degree

CA (SA) qualification will be beneficialExperience:- At least 5 years’ experience in a related role, SQL experience will be beneficial.

– At least 5 years Syspro experience and an administrative role in Syspro will be an added advantage.

