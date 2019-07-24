Implementation Engineer – C#
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is seeking enthusiastic, skilled, experienced C# developers to join the Implementation Engineering team in Cape Town. The developer will contribute to the integration of the main core system into the client systems, while also developing your own code from scratch.
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:
- .NET
- C#
- ERP
- CRM
- SQL
- Javascript
Responsibilities and desired attributes:
- Integrate main core system into client systems.
- develop new code from scratch.
- Maintain all source code.
- CRM/ERP development is advantageous.
- Follow formal software engineering practices.
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- On-site Gym
- Global Conference’s
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Training
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)