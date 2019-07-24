Senior Project Manager
Highly attractive market related package
Cape Town
Superb career opportunity with leading listed Investment Management Company to join their team of project managers responsible for Business and IT projects.
Key Responsibilities
- Management and administration of IT and Business projects
- Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders
- Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders
- Planning, co-ordination and facilitation of project work
- Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management
- Management of changes to the agreed project scope and/or timeline
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 8 years’ related experience
- 5 years’ Project Management experience
- 10 years’ experience within a financial services company in an IT development environment with agile principles (adv)
- Relevant tertiary qualification within the field of Project Management
- PRINCE2 qualification of PMP (adv)
- Knowledgeable and competent in applying project management principles
- Knowledge of business products and processes, and sdlc
Please email (email address) only if you meet the abovementioned requirements.