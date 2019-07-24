Senior Project Manager

Highly attractive market related package

Cape Town

Superb career opportunity with leading listed Investment Management Company to join their team of project managers responsible for Business and IT projects.

Key Responsibilities

Management and administration of IT and Business projects

Communication of strategic vision, business benefits and value to be gained by achieving the project objectives, including reporting of project status and risks to all stakeholders

Building and managing relationships with project stakeholders

Planning, co-ordination and facilitation of project work

Management of project delivery, progress tracking, project risks and issues management

Management of changes to the agreed project scope and/or timeline

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 8 years’ related experience 5 years’ Project Management experience 10 years’ experience within a financial services company in an IT development environment with agile principles (adv)

Relevant tertiary qualification within the field of Project Management

PRINCE2 qualification of PMP (adv)

Knowledgeable and competent in applying project management principles

Knowledge of business products and processes, and sdlc

Please email (email address) only if you meet the abovementioned requirements.

