Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

Networking HIV/AIDS Community of South Africa (NACOSA), a dynamic NGO in the HIV/AIDS field, is inviting suitably qualified candidates for the following position.

Job Description:

– The M&E Officer will ensure accurate collection, capturing & reporting of programmatic data for NACOSA implementing partners.

– Assist in preparation of M&E sections of reports to donors and other stakeholders.

– Conduct M&E visits to provide M&E related orientation, training and mentorship for NACOSA programme staff.

– Conduct onsite data verification of NACOSA implementing partners.

– Assist with all other strategic information related to programmatic activities which involves data collection and analysis and enhanced data use to inform programme improvements.

– Provide other M&E related guidance and assistance required in support of NACOSA programmes.

Minimum Requirements:

– Post Graduate degree or equivalent in Social Science/ Public Health or related discipline.

– Minimum of 3 years’ specific M&E related work experience in the health and social development sectors required, experience with HIV/AIDS preferred.

– Experience in the implementation and management of M&E systems involving capacity building for field staff and monitoring and promotion of data quality.

– Experience with bilateral and multilateral donor M&E reporting requirements preferred

– Computer skills with work experience using MS Office.

– Good written and verbal communications skills in at least 2 South African Languages.

– Strong interpersonal communication skills.

– Proven ability to work as a team member with multidisciplinary teams.

– Valid drivers’ license, own reliable vehicle and willingness to travel extensively.

Learn more/Apply for this position