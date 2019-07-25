Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

Networking HIV/AIDS Community of South Africa (NACOSA), a dynamic NGO in the HIV/AIDS field, is inviting suitably qualified candidates for the following position.
Job Description:
– The M&E Officer will ensure accurate collection, capturing & reporting of programmatic data for NACOSA implementing partners.
– Assist in preparation of M&E sections of reports to donors and other stakeholders.
– Conduct M&E visits to provide M&E related orientation, training and mentorship for NACOSA programme staff.
– Conduct onsite data verification of NACOSA implementing partners.
– Assist with all other strategic information related to programmatic activities which involves data collection and analysis and enhanced data use to inform programme improvements.
– Provide other M&E related guidance and assistance required in support of NACOSA programmes.
Minimum Requirements:
– Post Graduate degree or equivalent in Social Science/ Public Health or related discipline.
– Minimum of 3 years’ specific M&E related work experience in the health and social development sectors required, experience with HIV/AIDS preferred.
– Experience in the implementation and management of M&E systems involving capacity building for field staff and monitoring and promotion of data quality.
– Experience with bilateral and multilateral donor M&E reporting requirements preferred
– Computer skills with work experience using MS Office.
– Good written and verbal communications skills in at least 2 South African Languages.
– Strong interpersonal communication skills.
– Proven ability to work as a team member with multidisciplinary teams.
– Valid drivers’ license, own reliable vehicle and willingness to travel extensively.