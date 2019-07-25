Senior .NET developer

Attention Senior .Net developers who live or want to work in the Northern suburbs of Cape TownJob & Company Description:Financial services company is looking for strong Intermediate and Senior .Net developers to join their team. Work in an object orientated coding environment focusing on the backend with technologies like Azure, C#, SQL, WCF and web services. You must have at least 4 years of coding experience in the .Net framework, any exposure to cloud is a big bonus. This is a very innovative environment that offers great work life balance as well as benefits. Education:

Diploma or Degree in Software Development

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Min 4 years’ experience in a .Net development role

Experience in the following technologies: C#, WPF, SQL, XML, ASP.Net

Azure or cloud base coding is a big plus

Passion for coding and development

