Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
Interested in joining a team of developers who create cutting-edge software?
Our client, who is a leading and innovative organisation in the technical field, is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The right candidate will excel in both team environments as well as independently.
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- Azure
- JAVASCRIPT
- MVC
- Angular
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Remote Work
If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)