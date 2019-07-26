Senior Software Engineers

SARAO has opportunities for 2 (two) Senior Software Engineers to join our team based in Cape Town. The main purpose is the responsibility for software engineering focussing either on the AVN VLBI Network (AVN) and MeerKAT systems respectively reporting to the Functional Manager: Software

Minimum education required:

B.Eng. / B.Sc. / B.Tech. or higher in Computer Science or Engineering with a software focus or related field

Minimum work experience required:

10 years of experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus

Experienced in development, testing, commissioning, release and support large scale projects in Python and/or C++

A relevant masters’ degree will be considered equivalent to 2 years’ of experience.

Duties include (but not limited to):

Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered)

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo, HartRAO and African partner countries

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers

Compile document sets

Mentoring junior software engineers

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication

Participate in development of project schedules and activities

Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies:

Ability

Communicate effectively written and verbally

Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment

Both work independently and be a good team player

Troubleshoot issues methodically

Experience

Quality assurance processes and software development processes

Programming in the Python programming language

Development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support large scale projects

Developing applications targeted for the Linux operating system

Implementation of project management and system engineering principles

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems

Knowledge

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Google Drive, JIRA

Python and/ or C++ programming languages

Learn more/Apply for this position