Jul 28, 2019

ASP.NET Developer – Parklands, Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

A client of ours – who is well known across South Africa, has requested our help in finding an ASP.NET Specialist, based in Cape Town! Working on a true cloud based software system, this client is looking for someone with the below skills:

  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Entity Framework
  • .NET core

Join a team that is constantly working on new projects, and keep up with the latest technologies!

Cool perks to enjoy:

  • Relaxed working environment
  • First Friday of the month = Braai!
  • No dress code
  • High employee values
  • Salary up to R80,000 P/M

Contact me – (email address)

