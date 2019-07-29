ENVIRONMENT: An innovative Marketing Services Company requires the expertise of a driven and forward-thinking Mid PHP Developer to join its team. Your role will include programming and deploying software applications, testing and quality control while providing architectural input and managing source code. You will require 4 – 6 years of both PHP & MySQL experience, be fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/Ajax, SOAP/REST, JavaScript, Git/Github/Gitlab, Laravel and have strong knowledge of Web Application Security. Any Node.js, Docker, AWS, Python/Go, Linux, Redis, etc. will prove advantageous. DUTIES: Program, document and deploy software applications.

Execute testing and quality control.

Provide software design and architectural input.

Use the tools provided to manage source code and track issues.

Assist/mentor junior programmers in their duties.

Support account management and data processing departments in their duties. REQUIREMENTS: MUST-HAVEs – 4 – 6 Years of PHP

4 – 6 Years of MySQL

Fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/Ajax

Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

Experienced in JavaScript in the browser

Git/Github/Gitlab

Strong knowledge of web application security.

Laravel Nice-to-haves – Node.js

Docker

AWS

Continuous Integration experience

Experience in another language (Python/Go etc)

Redis

Linux Administration ATTRIBUTES: Self-motivated, mature and a professional attitude.

Able to communicate well.

Good judgement and able to prioritise.

Results-orientated.

Ability to come up with new ideas. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.