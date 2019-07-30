Information Systems Manager

VACANCY

SUPERINTENDENT: HR INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (HRIMS)

NORTHERN CAPE MINING INDUSTRY

The successful candidate will take responsibility to manage and optimise all Human Resources Information Systems for Northern Cape Operations: Oracle, Signify, ER Navigator, LMS, Time and Attendance System, UPKs and ODI to ensure business and management demands regarding manpower accounting, availability, internal auditing and IMS intelligence are met at all times

Minimum requirements:

– Certificate Grade 12

– Degree Human Resources

– Diploma Computer Science or Diploma Information Systems

– Advanced Certificate: Information Systems Management (Advantageous)

– Code B/EB Motor Vehicle License

– 3 Years’ Supervisory or Management Human Resources Systems experience

– 1 Year’s HR related experience in HRIMS (Oracle), LMS, ER Management Systems, Payroll, Training Material Systems, Integration Tools, E-recruitment and Performance Management Systems in a mining environment

– 2 Years’ Management of supplier service level agreement experience (Advantageous)

Essential knowledge and skills:

– System skills which include Microsoft Office, Oracle, JDE, Qlikview, LMS (Signify), Firefly, ER Navigator, UPKs, ODIs

– Manage data integrity of all data on HR Systems. Ensure that Interfaces HR systems across Northern Cape Operations are aligned

– Scope and develop new reports based on system functionality and user requirements.

– Identify additional functionality to be developed based on approved business requirements and provide business functional and data specifications

– Test new developments or upgrades and sign off as functional and operational specialist.

– Improve the business processes continuously and ensure adherence to it

– Ensure alignment with HRIMS with all other systems on the mine. Ensure electronic document management system is up to date and reflect current HR policies and procedures

– Partner with all related teams to ensure alignment with HRIMS (Oracle) and other internal IT systems to ensure system optimisation

– Support and participate in sub-functional change management to drive transformation and optimisation. Drawing from own experience or vocational knowledge, identify and recommend initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improved productivity and reduce operating costs within scope

– Ensure that contributors to the Time and Attendance processes adhere to the business Processes across all systems

– Ensure system configuration / enhancements / developments

– Ensure system optimisation by recommending system enhancements in line with best practices Northern Cape Operations’ standards

– Integrate various software systems used within department of responsibility and across.

– Ensure information and data alignment Northern Cape Operations to

– Understand HRD system requirements and processes and their integration in order to affect the continuous improvement of the Learning and Management

– Manage the total HR Systems budget for Northern Cape Operations

– Ensure to compile meaningful reports and distribute to all relevant stakeholders to aid strategic decision making by HOD’s

– Review and optimize reporting to ensure customer satisfaction and strategic benefit Compile and maintain HR reporting and dashboards in line with industry best standards and recommend enhancements where necessary

– Align Oracle reporting impact points with other MIS Systems in other departments to enhance and optimise integrated reporting

– Act as appointed representative in numerous HR and related projects to ensure HR objectives are met

– Act as liaison between Northern Cape Operations and suppliers and Head Office in terms of related systems

– Obtain, check and refine information. Collate and submit reports. Run data exception reports and take corrective action. Conduct document control spot-checks

– Identify recurring problems and derive creative solutions involving team members or using own vocational knowledge and experience

– Implement compliance requirements. Communicate compliance changes

– Ensure operational plan is implemented

Communication will only be with shortlisted candidates

Jino Swart (email address)

