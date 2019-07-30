MS Server Engineer (EE Only)

ENVIRONMENT: A tenacious and highly technical MS Server Engineer is sought by a reputable investment firm to join its team. Your core role will be to provide daily support within the IT Infrastructure operations environment, with the primary focus being on provisioning and support of physical and virtual servers as well as their respective applications. The ideal candidate requires to be MCSE/MCITP Certified, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, be able to setup and design MS Exchange Architecture and design & setup/configure AD forests/domains. Additional requirements include PowerShell, MS Windows Operating systems – specifically Windows Server editions, HP, Oracle Sun, Cisco Server technologies and knowledge of operating system security. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Installation, support and troubleshooting of Windows Server operating systems.

Installation, support and troubleshooting of Windows based server hardware.

Active Directory maintenance and support including application of group policies and general directory maintenance.

Day to day maintenance and support of MS Exchange and Lync environments.

DNS and DHCP support and maintenance.

Patch management and anti-virus support.

Setup, maintain and support the VMware ESX environment.

Provide after-hours support as/when required.

Adhere to strict change control and project management procedures.

Provide support for and interact with the Retail and Institutional IT Ops teams to continuously enhance the environment.

Responsible for documentation of processes and procedures within the IT Infrastructure operations environment. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – MCSE or MCITP.

Degree or Diploma in Information Systems advantageous but not essential. MUST-HAVEs – Minimum 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

Setting up and designing MS Exchange Architecture.

Able to design, setup/configure AD forests/domains. Additional – Preferably have solid skills in PowerShell scripting.

A comprehensive working knowledge of all MS Windows operating systems, specifically Windows Server editions.

Conversant with HP, Oracle Sun and Cisco Server technologies.

Proven experience in a pressurised operations support environment.

Extensive knowledge of operating system security. Advantageous – Knowledge of Netapp SAN storage.

Some Linux knowledge or experience. ATTRIBUTES: Friendly and approachable.

Strong analytical and problem-solving capability.

Very good team player but must be able to work on their own and set their own goals.

Detail oriented.

The ability to ‘get things done’.

Good verbal, written and interpersonal communication.

Planning, organisational and time management skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.