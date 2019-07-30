Web Developer

We have a marketing company dedicated to lead generation for our client whom is an authorized debt counseling firm. Operates a call center, online marketing team, and affiliate marketing operations. These depend on internal business systems (based on Laravel PHP).

We need a skilled developer to take over, maintain and expand the business systems . Our systems handle large volumes of data and multiple integrations between our vendors, partners, and among our own systems. As the lead developer, you’ll work in the Business Systems team and report directly to the CTO.

Technical skill requirements

– Min 3 year Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science

– Min 5 years of industry experience

– Min 2 years’ experience with the Laravel PHP framework

– At least 2 years’ experience with MySQL and SQL queries in general

– Experience with Git, VueJS, and NPM

– Experience in troubleshooting complex PHP applications

– Working knowledge of Amazon EC2 and S3 – optional but preferred

Business skill requirements

– Work with customers to define business and technical requirements

– Effective time and task priority management aligned to business goals

– Ability to work independently, or as part of a group

– Ability to articulate and document technical requirements

– Ability to keep internal customers updated on progress

Responsibilities

– Work with the dialer and marketing teams to determine ongoing requirements

– Work with the CTO to prioritize, design and implement updates to Companies core systems

– Maintain internal and partner-facing technical documentation on our APIs and processes

– Maintain and monitor the internal systems daily

– Deliver on ad-hoc support requests involving custom SQL queries and manual reports

– Web Development: 5 years (Preferred)

Education:

– Bachelors (Preferred)

Learn more/Apply for this position