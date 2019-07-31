Group IT Manager

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Drive strategy and manage resources (both internal and 3rd party) to ensure the best solutions that are of high quality, cost effective, sustainable and market leading
– To manage the relationships with, and between external suppliers, ensuring contracts and service levels are negotiated in line with strategic aims and financial constraints and ongoing service delivery is in-line with agreed contracts.
– Liaising regularly with executives and senior management and analyse the business requirements of all entities and departments to determine their technology needs and implement suitable software/systems where needed, supporting the business strategy and which are complaint with all IT systems
– To create and maintain an Information Technology & Management strategy in line with the Group’s strategy.
– Developing standard operating procedures allied to best practice, and ensuring written protocols, guidelines and policies are provided for all staff and end-users.
– Ensuring written documentation is created and maintained, to include user and system manuals, license agreements and all documentation relating to modifications and upgrades.
– Managing the deployment, development, enhancement, monitoring, maintenance, upgrading and support of organisational IT systems and successfully integrating new systems with existing.
– Providing expert advice and support when systems are being upgraded or installed, or when there are conversions or file maintenance
– To manage the further development, management and implementation of MICROS POS and any other software requirements to meet business needs
– Keeping up-to-date with the most recent technologies and advising on what new technological solutions and their implementation will meet business and systems requirements.
– To manage the day to day operations of IT systems, ensuring that planning, end-user impact, change management, training, quality management are properly addressed and monitored to meet expected results
– Creating and managing a budget for each project as well as managing the financial aspects of the entire IT department such as purchases and ongoing budgeting.
LEADERSHIP RESPONSIBILITIES
– Provide strategic direction and day-to-day leadership to a team of highly technical employees.
– Develop and maintain a Department of high performing people through effective hiring, coaching and rigorous performance/talent management processes. Influence and implement a resource strategy based on business need, scope of work, cost, and skill requirements. Foster a collaborative, success-oriented team environment where resources are empowered and held accountable.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:
– Experience in analysis, implementation and evaluation of IT systems and their specifications
– Sound understanding of computer systems (hardware/software), networks etc.
– Budgeting
– Experience in Project Management. Information management projects are delivered on time and meet required objectives
– Experience in Database and software design
– Strong understanding of enterprise-level software, hardware, telephony and connectivity
– Experience in MICROS POS
– Knowledge of CRM data and database systems; understanding of data security and other compliance responsibilities
– Experience of managing relationships with suppliers and contractors
– Highly computer literate; with Business Analysis skills
– Ability to translate organisational direction into specific team and individual job Expectations, managing performance through effective monitoring, coaching, and feedback
– Resource management – has skills to Influence results through appropriate staffing, budgetary management and maximization of available resources
– Demonstrably effective at providing timely, concise, audience-appropriate information orally and in writing
– Enthusiastic and positive – ‘can do’ attitude
– Resourceful and outgoing
– Highly innovative
– Highly attentive to detail
– Strong customer service, organization, and communication skills
– Strong sense of urgency
– Ability to multi-task
– Ability to focus on objectives while being detail-oriented
– Ability to work independently
– Strong problem-solving skills
– Ability to plan and organize
– Strong sense of teamwork with the ability to foster relationships and gain agreement with timelines and data requirements from both internal and external stakeholders
– The maturity to embrace ambiguity and ability to adapt according to the market and the continuing innovation within the business
– Strong leadership behaviors, approachability, and a reputation as an unwavering role model
– Excellent presentation and verbal communication skills