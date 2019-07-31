Group IT Manager

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Drive strategy and manage resources (both internal and 3rd party) to ensure the best solutions that are of high quality, cost effective, sustainable and market leading

– To manage the relationships with, and between external suppliers, ensuring contracts and service levels are negotiated in line with strategic aims and financial constraints and ongoing service delivery is in-line with agreed contracts.

– Liaising regularly with executives and senior management and analyse the business requirements of all entities and departments to determine their technology needs and implement suitable software/systems where needed, supporting the business strategy and which are complaint with all IT systems

– To create and maintain an Information Technology & Management strategy in line with the Group’s strategy.

– Developing standard operating procedures allied to best practice, and ensuring written protocols, guidelines and policies are provided for all staff and end-users.

– Ensuring written documentation is created and maintained, to include user and system manuals, license agreements and all documentation relating to modifications and upgrades.

– Managing the deployment, development, enhancement, monitoring, maintenance, upgrading and support of organisational IT systems and successfully integrating new systems with existing.

– Providing expert advice and support when systems are being upgraded or installed, or when there are conversions or file maintenance

– To manage the further development, management and implementation of MICROS POS and any other software requirements to meet business needs

– Keeping up-to-date with the most recent technologies and advising on what new technological solutions and their implementation will meet business and systems requirements.

– To manage the day to day operations of IT systems, ensuring that planning, end-user impact, change management, training, quality management are properly addressed and monitored to meet expected results

– Creating and managing a budget for each project as well as managing the financial aspects of the entire IT department such as purchases and ongoing budgeting.

LEADERSHIP RESPONSIBILITIES

– Provide strategic direction and day-to-day leadership to a team of highly technical employees.

– Develop and maintain a Department of high performing people through effective hiring, coaching and rigorous performance/talent management processes. Influence and implement a resource strategy based on business need, scope of work, cost, and skill requirements. Foster a collaborative, success-oriented team environment where resources are empowered and held accountable.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

– Experience in analysis, implementation and evaluation of IT systems and their specifications

– Sound understanding of computer systems (hardware/software), networks etc.

– Budgeting

– Experience in Project Management. Information management projects are delivered on time and meet required objectives

– Experience in Database and software design

– Strong understanding of enterprise-level software, hardware, telephony and connectivity

– Experience in MICROS POS

– Knowledge of CRM data and database systems; understanding of data security and other compliance responsibilities

– Experience of managing relationships with suppliers and contractors

– Highly computer literate; with Business Analysis skills

– Ability to translate organisational direction into specific team and individual job Expectations, managing performance through effective monitoring, coaching, and feedback

– Resource management – has skills to Influence results through appropriate staffing, budgetary management and maximization of available resources

– Demonstrably effective at providing timely, concise, audience-appropriate information orally and in writing

– Enthusiastic and positive – ‘can do’ attitude

– Resourceful and outgoing

– Highly innovative

– Highly attentive to detail

– Strong customer service, organization, and communication skills

– Strong sense of urgency

– Ability to multi-task

– Ability to focus on objectives while being detail-oriented

– Ability to work independently

– Strong problem-solving skills

– Ability to plan and organize

– Strong sense of teamwork with the ability to foster relationships and gain agreement with timelines and data requirements from both internal and external stakeholders

– The maturity to embrace ambiguity and ability to adapt according to the market and the continuing innovation within the business

– Strong leadership behaviors, approachability, and a reputation as an unwavering role model

– Excellent presentation and verbal communication skills

