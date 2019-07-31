Intermediate Network Engineer
Port Elizabeth
Academic requirements:
– 2-year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies
– CCNA certificate
*IMPORTANT: You should have been awarded the qualification, not only attended
the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV.
MUST RESIDE IN EASTERN CAPE
Work experience:
– At least 4-5 years networking experience
– Work experience needs to be in the following:
1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)
2) VOIP devices and services
Contractual offer:
– Long term position sought, but contract offered on basis of suitability
– Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties
Please forward your CV or alternatively apply online Ref: TJNetworks
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful