Position Purpose:A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with a lot of initiative and a high level of integrity. The Junior Scrum Master provides a link between the product owner and the development team and is responsible for facilitating the delivery process as per the various Agile methodologies.Experience & Qualifications:
- Certified Scrum Master / Scrum Practitioner qualification will be advantageous.
- Experience working in a Scrum Master role (1-2 years).
- Experience with transitioning organizations to an Agile benefit.
- Exposure to the operations and delivery of Medical Aid administration systems (Very advantageous).
- Lean six Sigma Certificate (Advantageous).
- Change Management experience (An advantage).