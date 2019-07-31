Junior Scrum Master

Position Purpose:A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with a lot of initiative and a high level of integrity. The Junior Scrum Master provides a link between the product owner and the development team and is responsible for facilitating the delivery process as per the various Agile methodologies.Experience & Qualifications:

Certified Scrum Master / Scrum Practitioner qualification will be advantageous.

Experience working in a Scrum Master role (1-2 years).

Experience with transitioning organizations to an Agile benefit.

Exposure to the operations and delivery of Medical Aid administration systems (Very advantageous).

Lean six Sigma Certificate (Advantageous).

Change Management experience (An advantage).

