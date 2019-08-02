We are looking for an Android Developer to join the development team, situated in Cape Town.
Minimum Requirements:
– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential
– 3+ years in Android mobile development
– Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript
– Experience with XML, JSON, REST
– Experience with Git
– Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)
Skills & Competencies:
– Solid experience of object oriented programing and design
– Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication
– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams
Duties & Responsibilities:
– You will be part of an innovative team that develops high profile native apps. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, ambitious, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business
– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences
– Conduct research & do proof of concepts
– Perform unit testing
– Estimate on development efforts