Android Developer

We are looking for an Android Developer to join the development team, situated in Cape Town.

Minimum Requirements:

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred, though not essential

– 3+ years in Android mobile development

– Comfortable with HTML, CSS and JavaScript

– Experience with XML, JSON, REST

– Experience with Git

– Web Service Design, C# & SQL (not essential)

Skills & Competencies:

– Solid experience of object oriented programing and design

– Understanding of User Interface Design and Visual Communication

– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Duties & Responsibilities:

– You will be part of an innovative team that develops high profile native apps. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, ambitious, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business

– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences

– Conduct research & do proof of concepts

– Perform unit testing

– Estimate on development efforts

