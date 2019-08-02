Angular Developer

Angular Developer – R 70 000

Calling all “out of the box” thinkers who are interested in identifying and solving complex problems. As an Angular Developer you’ll form part of a growing IT department (currently 30 people) and join an energetic, fast-paced, fun environment.

You’ll get to work on world class data management systems that ensure data recovery and download times become something of the past across various industries, working with local and international clients.

Requirements

– 2+ year’s of hands-on Angular Development is non-negotiable

– At least 3 year’s of web application development (JavaScript, HTML, CSS3)

– SQL experience

– TDD

– Knowledge of Git, REST is beneficial

Who will fit into the team?

– Logical & analytical thinkers who can identify potential security problems

– Out of the box thinkers

– Passionate developers who enjoy what they do

– Good communicators (verbal and written)

Perks

– Medical Aid

– Pension fund

– Performance bonus

– Good location for avoiding traffic (outskirts of Cape Town)

– Internet allowance

Please send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered for this incredible opportunity. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 5 day’s of your application.

Good luck with your application.

Learn more/Apply for this position