.NET Developer

We have a vacancy for a .NET Developer situated at our office in Cape Town or Johannesburg. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business, across the web and mobile space.

Minimum Requirements:

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science or IT preferred

– 3+ years development experience working with ASP.NET, Web Forms, MVC 5 and C#

– Solid Visual Studio experience

– Solid understanding of Computer Science principles especially OOP, SOA and distributed programming

– Experience in restful services using Web API

– Experience using JavaScript frameworks (e.g. JQuery)

– Experience in HTML and CSS

– Experience in MS SQL Server and stored procedures

– Experience in source control (Git)

Bonus Skills:

– Build servers and automated deployments (Jenkins, Bamboo)

– Cloud experience (AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Azure)

– Experience working with Elastic search, Redis technologies

– Developing for mobile handsets using web technologies

– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load

– Experience in Jira

Job Activities:

– Work closely with Developers, Designers and Product Owners to develop cutting edge products across the web and mobile space, using the platforms

– Contribute to low level solution design workshops with fellow team members during whiteboard sessions

– Make a positive contribution to requirement workshops, or scrum events attended with a view on the broader needs of the group

– Assist and support Design, QA and the OPS teams during the various stages of the development life cycle Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products

– Perform alpha testing on your own solutions and guide QA on how to test in other environments

Soft Skills:

– Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with excellent attention to detail

– Ability to be relied upon to ensure that projects within areas of responsibility are completed in a timely manner

– Ability to monitor your own activities and take corrective action where necessary

– Ability to constructively help others in the team and by so doing raise team performance

– Ability to work with others toward shared goals and meeting or exceeding them

– Ability to easily share ideas

– Flexible about working with new methodologies and technologies

– Being pro-active and self-managing

