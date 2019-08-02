A Software House in Cape Town developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a senior Delphi developer to join their team.Education:
- IT qualification
Experience:
- Must have 3-5 years Delphi development experience
- Exposure to .Net Entity Framework
- Knowledge of the Windows operating system
- Know what design patterns and their application
Job Output:
- Developing software and writing scripts
- Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner
- Participate in, and present demos where required
- Setting up new infrastructure environment
