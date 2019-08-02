Senior Delphi Developer

A Software House in Cape Town developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for a senior Delphi developer to join their team.Education:

IT qualification

Experience:

Must have 3-5 years Delphi development experience

Exposure to .Net Entity Framework

Knowledge of the Windows operating system

Know what design patterns and their application

Job Output:

Developing software and writing scripts

Implementing business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner

Participate in, and present demos where required

Setting up new infrastructure environment

