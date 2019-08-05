Business Analyst DATA Analytics x 2

Our Client in the Automotive industry is seeking a Business Analyst DATA Analytics (x2) to join their East London team.

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

