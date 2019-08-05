BUSINESS ANALYST (DATA) X 2

OUTPUTS

  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfill expectations.

  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgement while being aligned with customers and management.

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multi platform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and to perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

REQUIREMENTS

  • Deep knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations

  • Experience with Unix-like operating systems based on the Linux Kernel

  • Experience with recent IT base technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, Elasticsearch, etc

  • Writing and testing code, refining and improving code if necessary

  • Experience with NoSQL databases such as MongoDB

  • A good understanding of modern data science toolkits such as Numpy, R or Matlab.

  • Experience with Data visualization tools such as Pyplot, GGplot, etc

  • Experience with test automation and CI/CD build/deploy pipelines

  • Experience with server to server and client to server communication interfaces (REST, MQ, MQTT and Apache Kafka)

  • Experience with any of the following programming languages (Java, Python, Scala)

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

  • Experience with data-serialization programming languages and cluster computing frameworks (YAML, Apache Spark)

  • Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

  • Leadership behaviors as per LEAD

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSc Comp Sci/BSc Eng/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT DATA Analytics or relevant equivalent

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

