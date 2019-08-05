BUSINESS ANALYST (DATA) X 2

OUTPUTS
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfill expectations.
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgement while being aligned with customers and management.
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation.
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multi platform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and to perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
REQUIREMENTS
- Deep knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations
- Experience with Unix-like operating systems based on the Linux Kernel
- Experience with recent IT base technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, Elasticsearch, etc
- Writing and testing code, refining and improving code if necessary
- Experience with NoSQL databases such as MongoDB
- A good understanding of modern data science toolkits such as Numpy, R or Matlab.
- Experience with Data visualization tools such as Pyplot, GGplot, etc
- Experience with test automation and CI/CD build/deploy pipelines
- Experience with server to server and client to server communication interfaces (REST, MQ, MQTT and Apache Kafka)
- Experience with any of the following programming languages (Java, Python, Scala)
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Experience with data-serialization programming languages and cluster computing frameworks (YAML, Apache Spark)
- Strong Leadership Behaviors with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Leadership behaviors as per LEAD
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSc Comp Sci/BSc Eng/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT DATA Analytics or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing