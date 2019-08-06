Angular Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful Angular Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.
Responsibilities:
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
- create and maintain databases
You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS
- SQL
- JavaScript
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Rapid career progression
- Free GYM
- No dress code
- Medical Aid
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)