Business Intelligence Business Analyst

We currently have a Permanent role available for a Business Intelligence Business Analyst based in Cape Town.

Introduction

Gather, understand, analyse, evaluate and document Business Users’ Business Intelligence requirements and translate these requirements into Business Intelligence technical solutions that adhere to Business Intelligence best practices. Perform detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and some user acceptance testing.

Job Specification

– Understand, analyse, evaluate and document Business Intelligence requirements from business, including:

o Analytical processes and the KPIs/measures related to these processes

o Functional design of Business Intelligence solution (reports and dashboards)

– Document and refine Business Intelligence technical requirements with respect to:

o Data modelling requirements (reporting and business dimensions)

o Source-to-target mappings

– Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

– Work closely with the Business Intelligence Data Architect(s) and Data Modeller(s) to design and implement Business Intelligence solutions

– Perform functional testing and data validation of reports and other Business Intelligence deliverables before presenting to Business Users

– Provide input for Business Intelligence user training

– Provide assistance to business during Business Intelligence implementations

– Provide input to Data Governance and Business Intelligence Quality Assurance initiatives

– Remain current with Business Intelligence industry trends, particularly around Business Intelligence tools and technologies

Minimum Requirement

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES

– Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

– A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a Business Analysis related role and a minimum of 3 years’ experience in a Business Intelligence Business Analyst role.

– Business Intelligence Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a Business Intelligence environment

– Excellent documentation skills

– Knowledge of Business Analysis techniques and methodologies

– Knowledge of Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse environments and best practices

Please note that only applicable candidates will be contacted.

