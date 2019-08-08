ENVIRONMENT: Our client a high-performance hosting partner for businesses online is looking to employ a Front-end Developer. You will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. DUTIES: Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

Participate in all aspects of the software development process

Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment REQUIREMENTS: Front End Development (React, Angular or Vue)

Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – This will be a secondary skill)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar – This will be a tertiary skill)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming, mob programming

Object oriented development

Working with an API

Understanding of the inner workings of WordPress will be an advantage Qualifications BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification. ATTRIBUTES: Technology to serve operational and client requirements

Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organising team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation