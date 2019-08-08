QE Analyst

About the Client:

Our client is an international software development company based just outside of Cape Town, South Africa.

They are leaders in authentication, app security, and payments enablement technology, offering a highly scalable solution set with a track record of success across multiple continents.

Responsibilities:

Collaborating with Agile development teams to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements.

Liaising with QE analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans.

Proactively driving quality improvement through metrics and reporting.

Tracking test coverage across components from code and functional perspectives.

Integrating with an Agile development team, partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies.

Advocating quality, best practices and user experience throughout the SDLC.

Skills & Experience:

2+ years’ experience in assessing software quality.

Experience with manual testing for mobile and the web.

Experience with API / endpoint testing and automation using tools like SoapUI, Insomnia or Postman.

Experience with test automation: Selenium / Appium.

Comfortable with Linux, Bash and Git.

Familiar with domain-specific languages: Gherkin / SpecFlow.

Familiar with continuous integration/continuous delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity.

Understanding of microservices and the cloud: Docker / Kubernetes / AWS / Azure.

Agile experience preferred.

Experience with SDLC administration tools like JIRA or equivalent.

Relevant education/certification (ISTQB, Diploma or Degree) is a plus.

Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP.

Basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption.

