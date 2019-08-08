QE Analyst

Aug 8, 2019

(Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is an international software development company based just outside of Cape Town, South Africa.
    They are leaders in authentication, app security, and payments enablement technology, offering a highly scalable solution set with a track record of success across multiple continents.

Responsibilities:

  • Collaborating with Agile development teams to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements.
  • Liaising with QE analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans.
  • Proactively driving quality improvement through metrics and reporting.
  • Tracking test coverage across components from code and functional perspectives.
  • Integrating with an Agile development team, partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies.
  • Advocating quality, best practices and user experience throughout the SDLC.

Skills & Experience:

  • 2+ years’ experience in assessing software quality.
  • Experience with manual testing for mobile and the web.
  • Experience with API / endpoint testing and automation using tools like SoapUI, Insomnia or Postman.
  • Experience with test automation: Selenium / Appium.
  • Comfortable with Linux, Bash and Git.
  • Familiar with domain-specific languages: Gherkin / SpecFlow.
  • Familiar with continuous integration/continuous delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity.
  • Understanding of microservices and the cloud: Docker / Kubernetes / AWS / Azure.
  • Agile experience preferred.
  • Experience with SDLC administration tools like JIRA or equivalent.
  • Relevant education/certification (ISTQB, Diploma or Degree) is a plus.
  • Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP.
  • Basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption.

