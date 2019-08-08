QE Analyst

(Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is an international software development company based just outside of Cape Town, South Africa.
They are leaders in authentication, app security, and payments enablement technology, offering a highly scalable solution set with a track record of success across multiple continents.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborating with Agile development teams to define and implement product test strategies based on functional and non-functional requirements.
- Liaising with QE analysts and automation developers to create and execute test plans.
- Proactively driving quality improvement through metrics and reporting.
- Tracking test coverage across components from code and functional perspectives.
- Integrating with an Agile development team, partaking in planning, testing and scrum ceremonies.
- Advocating quality, best practices and user experience throughout the SDLC.
Skills & Experience:
- 2+ years’ experience in assessing software quality.
- Experience with manual testing for mobile and the web.
- Experience with API / endpoint testing and automation using tools like SoapUI, Insomnia or Postman.
- Experience with test automation: Selenium / Appium.
- Comfortable with Linux, Bash and Git.
- Familiar with domain-specific languages: Gherkin / SpecFlow.
- Familiar with continuous integration/continuous delivery: Jenkins / TeamCity.
- Understanding of microservices and the cloud: Docker / Kubernetes / AWS / Azure.
- Agile experience preferred.
- Experience with SDLC administration tools like JIRA or equivalent.
- Relevant education/certification (ISTQB, Diploma or Degree) is a plus.
- Fundamentals of programming languages: JavaScript / Python / PHP.
- Basic understanding of software security: SSL / Certs / Encryption.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)