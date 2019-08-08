I am urgently looking for RPA Developer Lead for my client based in Cape Town in the retail sector
Responsibilities
Leads the dev team to develop program specs and detailed design docs. Besides the technical expertise of Programmer (Developer):
-
Provides technical direction to programmers
-
Shows capabilities of performing team leader functions
-
Develops and/or leads the development of automations
-
Enforcing coding standards and performing code reviews
Has client facing communication skills
They must have worked on projects using RPA software – “UiPath” and worked in the setup and run of a “Centre of Excellence / CoE”: