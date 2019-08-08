RPA Developer Lead

I am urgently looking for RPA Developer Lead for my client based in Cape Town in the retail sector

Responsibilities

Leads the dev team to develop program specs and detailed design docs. Besides the technical expertise of Programmer (Developer):

Provides technical direction to programmers

Shows capabilities of performing team leader functions

Develops and/or leads the development of automations

Enforcing coding standards and performing code reviews

Has client facing communication skills

They must have worked on projects using RPA software – “UiPath” and worked in the setup and run of a “Centre of Excellence / CoE”:

Learn more/Apply for this position