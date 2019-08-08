Software Developer (Python, Ruby or PHP)

ENVIRONMENT: Our client a high-performance hosting partner for businesses online is looking to employ a Software Developer to form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers. A high proficiency in PHP, Python or Ruby is required along with Software development within the Linux/Unix environment, Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar). DUTIES: Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

Participate in all aspects of the software development process

Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment REQUIREMENTS: A high level of proficiency in the following: Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Object oriented development

Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

Working with an API Qualifications BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification. ATTRIBUTES: Must have a passion for: Technology to serve operational and client requirements

Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

Optimal systems and simple procedures

Agile development and a self-organising team environment

Sharing ideas and innovation While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.