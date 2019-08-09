Angular Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful Angular Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.

Responsibilities:

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

create and maintain databases

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

Angular

HTML

CSS

SQL

JavaScript

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Free GYM

No dress code

Medical Aid

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

