DB2 Database Administrator

The role is based in Somerset West.Purpose of the Position:

Our clients developers release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile bestâ€‘practices.

This role places specific emphasis on supporting and maintaining DB2 database s in the development environment.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT Degree or Diploma

Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment

3 to 5 years of experience in DB2 as a DBA on Linux

3+ years of scripting experience

2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience

Responsibilities / Tasks:

Build, maintain and support DB2 Databases in the development environment.

Monitor, tune, automate all DB2 Database task as far as possible.

Coordinate the transfer of data between environments.

Build and release Maintenance and optimization of software build & release process

Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.

Scripting and automation of manual tasks

Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments

Occasional after hours support

Research new tools, technologies and best practice

Pilot new technology implementations

Beneficial Skills

Experience in Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar

Experience in Maven / Ant / Make or similar

Experience in Git or SVN

Experience in Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox

Sound understanding of Agile Methods

Experience in Jython / Python / Groovy / Java / Ruby

Experience in Ansible / Chef / Puppet / or similar configuration management tools

Exposure to cloud computing

Understanding of Networks and security

Experience in Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools

Experience in IBM Websphere

Experience in Oracle databases

Personal Profile:

Self-starter and self-motivated

Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative

Flexible and good teamwork

Strong attention to detail

Results-oriented

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position