DB2 Database Administrator

The role is based in Somerset West.Purpose of the Position:
Our clients developers release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile bestâ€‘practices.
This role places specific emphasis on supporting and maintaining DB2 database s in the development environment.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
- Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
- 3 to 5 years of experience in DB2 as a DBA on Linux
- 3+ years of scripting experience
- 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience
Responsibilities / Tasks:
- Build, maintain and support DB2 Databases in the development environment.
- Monitor, tune, automate all DB2 Database task as far as possible.
- Coordinate the transfer of data between environments.
- Build and release Maintenance and optimization of software build & release process
- Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
- Scripting and automation of manual tasks
- Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments
- Occasional after hours support
- Research new tools, technologies and best practice
- Pilot new technology implementations
Beneficial Skills
- Experience in Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar
- Experience in Maven / Ant / Make or similar
- Experience in Git or SVN
- Experience in Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox
- Sound understanding of Agile Methods
- Experience in Jython / Python / Groovy / Java / Ruby
- Experience in Ansible / Chef / Puppet / or similar configuration management tools
- Exposure to cloud computing
- Understanding of Networks and security
- Experience in Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools
- Experience in IBM Websphere
- Experience in Oracle databases
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter and self-motivated
- Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
- Flexible and good teamwork
- Strong attention to detail
- Results-oriented
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.