DB2 Database Administrator

Aug 9, 2019

The role is based in Somerset West.Purpose of the Position:

Our clients developers release new code multiple times a day. We are looking for someone to join the DevOps team to help automate and support the tools and processes relating to continuous delivery/integration/deployment, test-driven development, and agile bestâ€‘practices.

This role places specific emphasis on supporting and maintaining DB2 database s in the development environment.
Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT Degree or Diploma
  • Prior experience in an enterprise IT or development environment
  • 3 to 5 years of experience in DB2 as a DBA on Linux
  • 3+ years of scripting experience
  • 2+ years of enterprise software development experience or 2+ years of DevOps experience

Responsibilities / Tasks:

  • Build, maintain and support DB2 Databases in the development environment.
  • Monitor, tune, automate all DB2 Database task as far as possible.
  • Coordinate the transfer of data between environments.
  • Build and release Maintenance and optimization of software build & release process
  • Support the adoption of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, Test-Driven Development, and Agile best practices, processes, and tools.
  • Scripting and automation of manual tasks
  • Support, maintenance and monitoring of DevOps related environments
  • Occasional after hours support
  • Research new tools, technologies and best practice
  • Pilot new technology implementations

Beneficial Skills

  • Experience in Jenkins / Hudson / Bamboo / Travis CI or similar
  • Experience in Maven / Ant / Make or similar
  • Experience in Git or SVN
  • Experience in Docker / Vagrant / Virtualbox
  • Sound understanding of Agile Methods
  • Experience in Jython / Python / Groovy / Java / Ruby
  • Experience in Ansible / Chef / Puppet / or similar configuration management tools
  • Exposure to cloud computing
  • Understanding of Networks and security
  • Experience in Opsview, Nagios, Zennos, Zabbix or similar monitoring tools
  • Experience in IBM Websphere
  • Experience in Oracle databases

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter and self-motivated
  • Successful track record as a technical professional who is resourceful and innovative
  • Flexible and good teamwork
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Results-oriented

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

