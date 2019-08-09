IT Operations Database Engineer

Role Purpose:
Ensure that all the principles, standards and rules defined by architecture is applied in the implementation of a solution. Governance spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Provide input / recommendations into the architectures on findings.
Experience and Qualifications:
- IT degree or equivalent diploma
- DBA certification
- Cloud Certification
- In depth knowledge of working with databases /storage in cloud
- In depth knowledge of the fundamental working of the Data base
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DBA in a large corporation db2 an advantage
- Experience with unstructured databases like Mongo db / Couch pouch
- In-depth knowledge of database administration and performance tuning
- Design for unstructured database and physical database design
- Knowledge of database monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
- In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc
- Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
- Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
- Non-relational databases (Mongo, Couch)
- Cloud AWS
- Cloud securities
- Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
- Configuration management tools (Ansible)
- Centralized logging (Logstash)
- Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
- Version control systems (Git)
Responsibilities:
- Understand company architectures. Translate application architecture into a set of review points for applications (quality gate)
- Apply a review in the form of a quality gate on spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Apply the review on deployments
- Keep review/quality gate current (up to date
- Provide constructive feedback to architecture on process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls , technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC)
- Develop utilities to automate governance
- Input into IT risk register
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
- Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
- Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
- Take ownership for driving career development
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.