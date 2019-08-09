IT Operations Database Engineer

Role Purpose:

Ensure that all the principles, standards and rules defined by architecture is applied in the implementation of a solution. Governance spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Provide input / recommendations into the architectures on findings.

Experience and Qualifications:

IT degree or equivalent diploma

DBA certification

Cloud Certification

In depth knowledge of working with databases /storage in cloud

In depth knowledge of the fundamental working of the Data base

A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DBA in a large corporation db2 an advantage

Experience with unstructured databases like Mongo db / Couch pouch

In-depth knowledge of database administration and performance tuning

Design for unstructured database and physical database design

Knowledge of database monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools

In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc

Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous

Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)

Non-relational databases (Mongo, Couch)

Cloud AWS

Cloud securities

Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous

Configuration management tools (Ansible)

Centralized logging (Logstash)

Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)

Version control systems (Git)

Responsibilities:

Understand company architectures. Translate application architecture into a set of review points for applications (quality gate)

Apply a review in the form of a quality gate on spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Apply the review on deployments

Keep review/quality gate current (up to date

Provide constructive feedback to architecture on process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls , technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC)

Develop utilities to automate governance

Input into IT risk register

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed

Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders

Positively influence and participate in change initiatives

Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge

Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas

Take ownership for driving career development

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency

Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect

Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

