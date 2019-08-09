IT Operations Database Engineer

Aug 9, 2019

Role Purpose:

Ensure that all the principles, standards and rules defined by architecture is applied in the implementation of a solution. Governance spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Provide input / recommendations into the architectures on findings.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • IT degree or equivalent diploma
  • DBA certification
  • Cloud Certification
  • In depth knowledge of working with databases /storage in cloud
  • In depth knowledge of the fundamental working of the Data base
  • A minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DBA in a large corporation db2 an advantage
  • Experience with unstructured databases like Mongo db / Couch pouch
  • In-depth knowledge of database administration and performance tuning
  • Design for unstructured database and physical database design
  • Knowledge of database monitoring tools and previous experience with integration tools
  • In-depth knowledge of SQL development viz. stored procedures, triggers, functions etc
  • Experience in the following technologies would be advantageous
  • Development methodologies (Agile, Scrum)
  • Non-relational databases (Mongo, Couch)
  • Cloud AWS
  • Cloud securities
  • Working knowledge of the following technologies would be advantageous
  • Configuration management tools (Ansible)
  • Centralized logging (Logstash)
  • Continuous integration tools (Jenkins)
  • Version control systems (Git)

Responsibilities:

  • Understand company architectures. Translate application architecture into a set of review points for applications (quality gate)
  • Apply a review in the form of a quality gate on spans process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls, technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC). Apply the review on deployments
  • Keep review/quality gate current (up to date
  • Provide constructive feedback to architecture on process, functionality, infrastructure, data stores, data flows (ETL and replication), business controls , technology, tools, integration, deployments (SLC)
  • Develop utilities to automate governance
  • Input into IT risk register
  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and internal and external stakeholders in order to ensure that client expectations are managed
  • Make recommendations to improve client service and fair treatment of clients within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and stakeholders
  • Positively influence and participate in change initiatives
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of professional, industry and legislation knowledge
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas
  • Take ownership for driving career development
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

