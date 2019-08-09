Software Engineer (.NET)

Software Engineer – Cape Town

If you are actively looking for a new challenge for the long term, enjoy working in a team environment and want to solve complex problems you’ll love this opportunity.

Here you’ll be involved in developing a NEW core business PRODUCT alongside 2 highly skilled senior staff members in a bright, friendly office space close to Claremont in Cape Town, following Agile development methodologies.

Daily responsibilities:

– Contribute to the architecture, design, development and maintenance of cloud-based solutions – back end, front end (web/mobile) and cloud infrastructure as code for example.

– Build, monitor and manage the solutions that are built.

– Follow best software engineering practices.

– Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.

Skills and experience you’ll bring to the role:

– Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma.

– 3+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.

– Practical experience in developing web and/ or mobile applications.

– Knowledge about server and cloud based technologies advantageous.

– Experience in .NET Core, EF Core, ASP.NET Core and Angular(Material) all advantageous.

– SQL & relational database programming skills.

– HTML, CSS and JavaScript development experience advantageous.

– Exposure to Terraform, Chef, Puppet would be advantageous.

– Exposure to containerization technologies.

– Web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST) experience advantageous.

– Experience in mobile development in Dart/Flutter advantageous.

– Exposure to Microsoft Azure would be advantageous.

– Exposure to being part of an Agile development team will be advantageous.

– Willingness to learn.

– Must be a courageous team player.

– Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

– Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.

Sound like the challenge for you?

Send your updated CV to me to arrange a confidential call.

