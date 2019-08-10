.NETCORE Developer

Software Developer – up to R 85 000 CTC

Who we are:

We have one goal: Dominate the market.

We are one of the largest Payroll and HR service providers across Africa and are currently branching out into Europe. Our systems increase data accuracy and processing efficiency and can currently be found in over 40 countries.

The Tech:

You will be using the latest technology stack to ensure we build a scalable and fault tolerant system which is future proof, based off of our current highly successful solution. All code will also be written with unit tests which will result in fewer bugs, and a decrease in the time needed to test requested updates. The rebuilt system will be built with an API-Centric architecture in mind so that future integrations are seamless and efficient.

We currently use VB.NET, .NET Framework, Webforms and are aiming to migrate the system using Azure, .NETCORE, C#, MVC, Entity Framework.

Your skills:

We work best with people who love what they do. If you love working on complex, challenging systems and have 6+ years’ worth of hands-on development experience using Microsoft Technologies, apply today to be considered.

