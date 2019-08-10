Senior back-end developer (C#)

Senior back-end (C#) developer – up to R 90 000 pm

Great opportunity for a highly analytical developer to join a growing team in Somerset West. You’ll be joining a team who develops their own product (cloud based) used by hundreds of businesses across SA to ensure efficiency and profitability.

Requirements

It is essential that you have no less than 5 year’s of software development experience using C# as your choice of language. Other technical requirements include Azure, REST, GIT, HTTP, TDD and SOLID principals.

You’ll take your place as one of the most senior developers on the team and will be communicating and working along side the Angular/Web development team to ensure delivery schedules are met.

Ideally you’ll also have previous mentorship experience and be in a position to give guidance and advise more junior staff members when required.

The perks

If you are successful, you will enjoy 50% medical aid contribution, 50% Vitality paid for by the company, lunch on Fridays, snacks in the office and an internet allowance.

Sound like the kind of opportunity you are interested in?

Send your updated CV to (email address) to be considered, shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 3 working days of your application.

Good luck!

