BI Front End Developer

Aug 12, 2019

A top global company is currently looking for a BI Front End Developer to join their team.Are you someone driven to grow your career leveraging cutting edge technologies? Requirements:

  • Front end experience with and understanding of visualisation.

  • Strong Power/ BI skills. Willing to learn Power BI.

  • Proven experience using BI/ Analytic tools using HTML, Javascript.

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • BSc Computer Science/ NDip

  • 6+ years software delivery experience

  • Hands on BI/ Analytic Development

  • 2 years experience in developing complex reports using BI tool.

