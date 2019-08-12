Senior Front End Software Developer (UI/UX)

Aug 12, 2019

A top global company is looking for a dynamic Senior Front End Software Developer to join their team. Requirements:

  • MVC pattern.

  • You have a working knowledge of the latest UI technologies, frameworks and concepts including HTML 5, REST, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3 , Responsive design.

  • You can define APIs and integrate them into usable interfaces.

  • Proficient in modern server coding and design practices. For example, MVVM, MVP, SOLID principals, and TDD.

  • SQL Server.

  • GIT source control.

  • Understand dependency injection

Advantageous Requirements:

  • Any experience in Angular.js 1+ , Typescript, Node.js , React.js.

  • Any experience using front end unit testing frameworks Jasmine, Mocha etc.

  • Any experience using the Kendo library.

  • Experience using .NET Core 2.0 .

  • CI/CD experience using DevOps.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • 6 years + experience

  • BSc Comp Science/ Ndip

