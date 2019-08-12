Senior Front End Software Developer (UI/UX)

A top global company is looking for a dynamic Senior Front End Software Developer to join their team. Requirements:

MVC pattern.

You have a working knowledge of the latest UI technologies, frameworks and concepts including HTML 5, REST, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3 , Responsive design.

You can define APIs and integrate them into usable interfaces.

Proficient in modern server coding and design practices. For example, MVVM, MVP, SOLID principals, and TDD.

SQL Server.

GIT source control.

Understand dependency injection

Advantageous Requirements:

Any experience in Angular.js 1+ , Typescript, Node.js , React.js.

Any experience using front end unit testing frameworks Jasmine, Mocha etc.

Any experience using the Kendo library.

Experience using .NET Core 2.0 .

CI/CD experience using DevOps.

Qualifications and Experience:

6 years + experience

BSc Comp Science/ Ndip

