Service Support Engineer

Aug 13, 2019

Our client an IT Services company which provides a full range of IT services is looking for a Service Support Engineer to join their team.Purpose of role:Provide support to all clients: ticket management and resolution; service maintenance tasks (i.e. backup management, event management, anti-virus checks etc.); 3rd party management; telephony support and knowledge management.Key Responsibilities:Ticket resolution and management:

  • Monitor and process unassigned tickets.

  • Analyse tickets and report any picked up trends to team leaders.

  • Management of tickets from creation to closure.

  • Adherence to client response and resolution adhering to SLA.

  • Follow up on all old tickets and ensure that they are taken through to closure.

  • Ensure that tickets are escalated timeously as per defined major incident process/if no resolution is found during troubleshooting.

  • Assist team members with ticket resolution and management.

Backup Management:

  • Check daily backups are run for all clients.

  • Ensure backups are running effectively and record any faults.

  • Check and resolve failed backups by taking remedial action.

Third party management:

  • Ensure calls are logged with service provider(s) or a related 3rd

  • Ensure that 3rd party reference numbers are recorded in our system for follow up.

  • Ensure that updates are requested from the 3rd party on a regular basis.

  • Escalate any lack of feedback issues to Team Leaders/SDM.

Event management:

  • Monitor and investigate Alerts received from monitoring tools.

  • Ensure remedial action is taken on alerts where required – ensure that a ticket is logged for such cases.

  • Identify and report long term issues to the Team Leaders.

Knowledge management:

  • Submit documents into solutions when new solutions are put into place.

  • Submit diagrams into Run Book – online storage in Teams as well as Share Point, when there is a change in environment or new site take on.

  • Ensure the password spreadsheet is updated stored to our Share Point.

  • Inform team of any Client or product information that is vital and useful by sending out email notifications.

  • Ensure knowledge sharing takes place within the team on an ongoing basis as and when required.

  • Thrive to remain up to date with new technologies and methodologies by completing on line courses/certifications.

Team Interaction:

  • Daily interaction with the Service Operations Team and Team Leaders to assist each other with call resolution.

  • Weekly meeting with Service Operations Team Leader to review and drive timely ticket resolution.

Project Support:

  • Service Desk: Once acceptance into service (AIS) approved – obtain project brief from Team Leader to ensure knowledge and understanding of new projects being implemented (and associated impact on Service Desk).

  • Project delivery support: Where allocated as a ‘task owner’ within a project – lead the delivery of the specific tasks within defined deadlines.

Telephonic support:

  • Ensure that all telephone calls are answered timeously.

  • Ensure that all missed telephone calls are followed up on.

  • Identify the caller and establish a good working relationship.

  • Assist Client users in a professional manner.

Learn more/Apply for this position