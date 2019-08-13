Our new client, an innovative PE based company that provides business solutions based on Information Technology , is currently looking to employ a Software Developer to join enthusiastic team. The applicant must have previous work experience and a tertiary qualification.Basic experience needed:
- VB.Net or C#
- ASP.Net
- SQL Databases
- Any experience with Syspro will be advantageous
Key performance areas:
- Neat and Presentable
- Exceptional communication and admin skills
- Ability to operate independently as well as working in a team
- Good time management skills
- Strong reporting skills
Driver’s license and a minimum of two years relevant working experience is essential with contactable references. Own transport required. Salary negotiable based on experience.Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.