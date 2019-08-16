ENVIRONMENT: The expertise of a driven & forward-thinking Full Stack Lead Developer (PHP) is sought by a digital agency to join its team. Your core role will be leading a team of mid-level Devs, working through complex challenges while designing, defining technical specs for projects and maintaining staging and production servers mostly on the LAMP stack. Their clientele is mainly German and Swiss. You require a relevant Degree – preferably Computer Science/Information Systems, 6+ years’ web development with your tech toolset including PHP (Laravel & WordPress), MCV, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript – ES6, jQuery, React, Angular, Vue.js, etc. DUTIES: Work with and lead a team of Mid-Level Developers.

Design, develop, troubleshoot, review, test and debug code.

Skilfully think through challenges and work with the team to implement solutions.

Oversee internal and external projects.

Collaborate with the design and UX team to ensure technical feasibility.

Provide time estimations and resource suggestions for projects.

Define technical specifications for projects.

Set up and maintain staging and production servers (mostly on the LAMP stack).

Maintain and improve in-house tools and projects.

Understand and lead optimisation on all devices and platforms (speed, SEO, analytics, etc.).

Ensure the overall success of a project pertaining to its technical components.

Analyse, evaluate, improve and recommend (new) technologies and coding best practices.

Operate within a flexible environment with adaptability to changing requirements and deadlines.

Take responsibility for the technical realisation from concept to completion, within budget.

Work on different projects, including websites, landing pages, online tools, web applications and digital campaigns.

Report to the Operations / Production Manager.

Assess and recruit developer candidates on all levels per requirements. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – A relevant Degree – preferably in Computer Science or Information Systems. Experience/Skills – 6+ Years’ experience in web development, with a significant proportion of that experience in the LAMP stack.

3+ Years’ experience – In a Lead Developer role, with a genuine interest in advancing others. Working in an agency environment.

Strong technical knowledge of both frontend and backend development.

Open-source frameworks and CMS’s (Laravel, WordPress, Magento).

Continuous integration, test-driven development, automation (both test automation and task automation with Grunt or gulp), Git, DevOps. You are proficient and comfortable with – Backend – PHP (Laravel, WordPress)

MVC Framework Frontend – HTML5, CSS3

JavaScript – ES6

jQuery

React

Angular

Vue.js

Node.js

Bootstrap

SASS

Less Databases – MySQL

Apache Repositories – Git Some of our tools – PHP Storm

Visual Studio Code

Google Web Designer

Greensock (Gsap) ATTRIBUTES: A natural leader.

A self-driven, self-motivated person.

Ability to work both independently and within a team using Agile methodologies.

Strong communication skills, maturity and ability to lead.

Passionate about his/her work and excited to share their knowledge.

Problem solver.

Pays attention to detail.

Comfortable in client-facing and consulting situations.

A person striving to deliver his/her best work possible.

Takes initiative and ownership.

A team player.

Flexible and adaptable attitude and disciplined to manage multiple responsibilities.