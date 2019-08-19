Service Desk Technician

The position is for a T1/T2 position with desirable skills in the following core areas:

Helpdesk call loggingmanagement of own tickets

First line resolution skills

Active Directory administration

ExchangeOffice 365 administration

Mimecast basic administration

Symantec basic administration

Application Deployment

Patch Deployment

Remote support

Network and Security skills advantageous

Requirements:

MatricIT DiplomaSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

