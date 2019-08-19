Service Desk Technician

The position is for a T1/T2 position with desirable skills in the following core areas:

  • Helpdesk call loggingmanagement of own tickets
  • First line resolution skills
  • Active Directory administration
  • ExchangeOffice 365 administration
  • Mimecast basic administration
  • Symantec basic administration
  • Application Deployment
  • Patch Deployment
  • Remote support
  • Network and Security skills advantageous

Requirements:

MatricIT DiplomaSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

