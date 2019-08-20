ABAP SOFTWARE ENGINEER x 2

Aug 20, 2019

OUTPUTS

  • Develop and support of SAP applications

  • Support of SAP Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

  • Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company globally

  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

  • Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

  • Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

  • Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation

  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT, the business and CoC

  • Perform all outputs in compliance with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements

  • Perform delegated SHEQ tasks and duties and Inform superiors about deviations

REQUIREMENTS

  • Extensive SAP ABAP development skills

    • OO

    • Webdynpro for ABAP

    • SAP oData services

    • FIORI / SAP UI5

    • Integration with MS Office

    • Workflow

    • Adobe Document integration and development

    • iDoc development and processing

  • Experience with NetWeaver Fiori/Gateway, Solution Manager, Web Dispatcher, Business Objects

  • Experience using SAP S/4 Hana and SAP Solution Manager 7.2

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function

 QUALIFICATION 

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

 EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 5+ Years’ experience SAP ABAP Development

  • 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

