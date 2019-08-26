Reporting Analyst

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Reporting Analyst.Duties:

Research and identify clients and coworkers to develop project goals.

Analyze user data needs and determine needs resolved through automated repeatable process.

Review system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations to identify if requested programs are possible in current system.

Research, present and resolve issues.

Prepare transparent standard reports and analyze to support business needs.

Handle small projects, present results and meet deadlines by collaborating multiple projects.

Document business requirements to depict user needs with complimentary technical requirements.

Develop and enhance spreadsheets and databases’ functionality like usage of forms, templates and logic functions.

Handle information processed confidentiality and proprietary nature of database.

Ensure high data quality through regular quality checks.

Develop cross group and cross functional reports covering client needs.

Offer compliance, escalations, operational and supplier audits, data analytics and complex activity administration daily.

Decompose high level business needs into functional needs by understanding problem and determining data needs.

Extract, filter and aggregate data through logical queries and basic programming.

Develop and create data layout like tables, charts, graphs, heat maps and process flow diagrams.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Analytics, Design or Informatics

Experience in computer database management, PowerBI, UX, UI and Layout Design, Excellent MS Excel skills

Excellent written and verbal communication, training, and troubleshooting skills; ability to evaluate and manage client business needs

A strong and solid understanding of layout design

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

3- 5 years’ experience as a reporting analyst or report designer

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

