Reporting Analyst

Aug 26, 2019

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Reporting Analyst.Duties:

  • Research and identify clients and coworkers to develop project goals.
  • Analyze user data needs and determine needs resolved through automated repeatable process.
  • Review system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations to identify if requested programs are possible in current system.
  • Research, present and resolve issues.
  • Prepare transparent standard reports and analyze to support business needs.
  • Handle small projects, present results and meet deadlines by collaborating multiple projects.
  • Document business requirements to depict user needs with complimentary technical requirements.
  • Develop and enhance spreadsheets and databases’ functionality like usage of forms, templates and logic functions.
  • Handle information processed confidentiality and proprietary nature of database.
  • Ensure high data quality through regular quality checks.
  • Develop cross group and cross functional reports covering client needs.
  • Offer compliance, escalations, operational and supplier audits, data analytics and complex activity administration daily.
  • Decompose high level business needs into functional needs by understanding problem and determining data needs.
  • Extract, filter and aggregate data through logical queries and basic programming.
  • Develop and create data layout like tables, charts, graphs, heat maps and process flow diagrams.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Analytics, Design or Informatics
  • Experience in computer database management, PowerBI, UX, UI and Layout Design, Excellent MS Excel skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication, training, and troubleshooting skills; ability to evaluate and manage client business needs
  • A strong and solid understanding of layout design
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • 3- 5 years’ experience as a reporting analyst or report designer

