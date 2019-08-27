IT Technician

A wonderful opportunity to develop further in your career awaits you at this successful company. Currently they require your knowledge and experience in supervision, management and maintenance of Technical IT infrastructures. Your related IT Technical qualification, 3 – 5 years within an auotmotive environment and knowledge of JIT Systems is required.

Your Core knowledge and skills should be around the following Operating systems: Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2016, Windows 10, End User Softwear, Microsoft Office. Hardware systems: HP, Dell EMC, Networking, cabling and Cisco Hardware experience is required. Database, mainly SQL.

Your responsibiities include to provide support for the installation of new systems and processors, ensure that all backup, Security policies are correctly followed and assisting his all relevant helpdesks amongest other duties.

To start soonest. Should you have the above experience please send your updated and detailed CV urgently together with all related certificates. (email address)

If you do not receive a response within 2 weeks please consider your application for this specific position not successful. Thank you.

