Duties:
- Research and identify clients and coworkers to develop project goals.
- Analyze user data needs and determine needs resolved through automated repeatable process.
- Review system capabilities, workflow and scheduling limitations to identify if requested programs are possible in current system.
- Research, present and resolve issues.
- Prepare transparent standard reports and analyze to support business needs.
- Handle small projects, present results and meet deadlines by collaborating multiple projects.
- Document business requirements to depict user needs with complimentary technical requirements.
- Develop and enhance spreadsheets and databases’ functionality like usage of forms, templates and logic functions.
- Handle information processed confidentiality and proprietary nature of database.
- Ensure high data quality through regular quality checks.
- Develop cross group and cross functional reports covering client needs.
- Offer compliance, escalations, operational and supplier audits, data analytics and complex activity administration daily.
- Decompose high level business needs into functional needs by understanding problem and determining data needs.
- Extract, filter and aggregate data through logical queries and basic programming.
- Develop and create data layout like tables, charts, graphs, heat maps and process flow diagrams.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Analytics, Design or Informatics
- Experience in computer database management, PowerBI , UX, UI and Layout Design, Excellent MS Excel skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication, training, and troubleshooting skills; ability to evaluate and manage client business needs
- A strong and solid understanding of layout design
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- 3- 5 years’ experience as a reporting analyst or report designer
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.