Business Analyst (SAP)

The Client is looking to place a candidate who has a minimum of 3-6 years experience in IT and automotive or manufactuaring sector; a minimum of 2 years experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/WM or SD Modules. The candidate must have experience in working with test management tools/ Software SAP CBTA, HP ALM and software development methodologies practices such as Agile, Scrum etc. The candidate must be willing to work a 3 shift model. A minimum NQF 7 qualification is needed BSC/BCOM/BTech in Infomation Technology, B Eng in Industrial Engineering or relevant equivalent.

