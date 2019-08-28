Sasol ropes in Speedcast in Mozambique for ICT

Sasol has awarded Speedcast Mozambique a new multi-year contract to provide onsite Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support services at four of its Oil and Gas Exploration and Well delivery campus operations in-country.

Through this contract, Speedcast will deliver a wide range of fully-managed telecommunication services to Sasol Mozambique’s four base camps housing crew working on Exploration and Well delivery projects in-country.

The ICT solution is set up to account for potential harsh weather with C-band Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) connectivity as well as terrestrial fibre optic Backhaul, satellite phones and a terrestrial radio infrastructure, including mobile data backup and portable radio over IP using Inmarsat BGAN.

Value-added solutions include internal and external voice services, wi-fi and crew welfare communications to each site. Speedcast will provide 24/7 onsite IT support managing Internet, firewalls, document storage, printing, Voice over IP (VoIP) and teleconferencing.

Ovidio Rodolfo, MD of Sasol in Mozambique, says: “Sasol is using technology to bring about administrative efficiency in an effort to enhance and secure its ICT systems while supporting the local content strategy by using local service providers. Local content as an integral part of Sasol’s corporate strategy and recognises the importance of the development of a local workforce and local suppliers in the regions where it operates.”

He says Sasol is committed to contributing to the development of the local economy by stimulating the economy through structured local content focusing on preferential procurement, enterprise and supplier development and skills development for long-term economic growth.

“Through this contract Sasol is looking for various techniques and methods of addressing connectivity challenges. It is essential for Sasol to facilitate business transformation, to ensure that our operation systems, including our employees, are well-equipped and ready for the digital world,” says Rodolfo.

Speedcast’s EVP of energy, Keith Johnson, adds: “Sasol has made a large investment with exploration in Mozambique, and we are proud to be the provider selected to support their critical operations and IT services in-country.”

“We were referred to this customer by another one of our long-standing global energy customers, which is truly an honour and a reflection of the quality of service our customers experience working with the Speedcast team. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding partnership as we strive to bring the best available networks and technology solutions to Sasol, to maximise their investment in this growing region.”