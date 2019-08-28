Software Developer

NB INFO NEEDED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT APPLICATION

– CV IN WORD FORMAT

– PERIODS OF EMPLOYMENT AND REASONS FOR LEAVING ARE CORRECT

– CURRENT SALARY/RATE

– ID NUMBER AND NOTICE PERIOD

– SA CITIZENS ONLY

– ALL SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE MENTIONED IN SPEC BELOW NEED TO BE CLEARLY INCLUDED IN YOUR CV WITH DETAILED INSIGHT INTO YOUR EXPERIENCE WITH THEM, THIS IS CRUCIAL AND CUTS TURN AROUND TIME FOR A SUCCESSFUL APPLICATION IN HALF.

IF YOU HAVE HEARD NO RESPONSE WITHIN TWO WEEKS, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Minimum Qualifications and Experience

– NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology , Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent

– Certification in Project management would be advantageous

Skills Required

– Proficient in W3C standards

– Proficient in HTML/ CSS, and Javascript (TypeScript). AngularJS, React, Node.JS or other Javascript frameworks.

– Proficient in various SQL and NoSQL based Databased Management Systems.

– Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).

– Proficient in Object Orientated design and programming.

– Proficient in Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate, Entity Framework)

– Ability to build Web API’s using various programming languages Node.JS/.Net (C#)

– Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts

– Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.

– Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles

Learn more/Apply for this position