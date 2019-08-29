Front End Developer

Aug 29, 2019

Our client, a creative digital marketing agency based in Port Elizabeth is currently seeking to employ a Front End Developer.You will be responsible for:

  • Develop new user-facing responsive websites/newsletters from given design

  • Build reusable code and libraries for future use

  • Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

  • Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability

  • Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end

  • Work with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability

  • Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting

  • Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies

  • Hands on experience and understanding of web mark-up, including HTML5, CSS3

  • Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS

  • Familiarity with browser testing and debugging

  • Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery

  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap

  • Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

  • In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)

Minimum requirements:

  • Relevant IT qualification

  • 1-2 years’ experience, post qualification

  • Working knowledge Adobe Suite specifically Photoshop and Illustrator.

  • Familiarity of WordPress integration would be a plus.

