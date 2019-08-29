Our client, a creative digital marketing agency based in Port Elizabeth is currently seeking to employ a Front End Developer.You will be responsible for:
- Develop new user-facing responsive websites/newsletters from given design
- Build reusable code and libraries for future use
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability
- Assure that all user input is validated before submitting to back-end
- Work with back-end developers and web designers to improve usability
- Help back-end developers with coding and troubleshooting
- Stay up-to-date on emerging technologies
- Hands on experience and understanding of web mark-up, including HTML5, CSS3
- Basic understanding of server-side CSS pre-processing platforms, such as LESS and SASS
- Familiarity with browser testing and debugging
- Proficient understanding of client-side scripting and JavaScript frameworks, including jQuery
- Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
- Proficient understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
- In-depth understanding of the entire web development process (design, development and deployment)
Minimum requirements:
- Relevant IT qualification
- 1-2 years’ experience, post qualification
- Working knowledge Adobe Suite specifically Photoshop and Illustrator.
- Familiarity of WordPress integration would be a plus.